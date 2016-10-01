How To Get Yours
Upload Your Sound
Once your sound has been uploaded and you’ve completed the checkout process, we’ll begin to turn your sound into a timeless work of fine art.
Confirm Your Print
Before transforming your sound into a beautiful print, we’ll email a small sample within 2-3 days. If you like what you see, we’ll continue with the printing process.
Display & Enjoy
Share the unique beautiful prints of your favorite songs and most meaningful sounds.
What You Get
Each Vibrato package is $250,
and includes the following:
Signed Fine PrintA 30×30 fine print on high quality Somerset Velvet – 310 gsm, certified archival paper. Individually hand numbered and signed.
Original Hand InkingThe original 4×4″ inked recording of your sounds’ vibration.
Free ShippingAll Vibrato packages ship for free.
My Vibrato
$250.00
